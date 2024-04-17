No one wants to watch Modi’s horror film: M K Stalin

Chennai: No one in the country was interested in watching the feature film that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to release after the April 19 elections or partake of the elaborate meal that he had planned to serve as they had been put off by the spine-chilling ‘trailer’ and the ‘soup’ that the 10 year BJP rule had been, Chief Minister M K Stalin said.



Addressing the well-attended final campaign meeting for the Lok Sabha elections at the Besant Nagar beach in Chennai on Wednesday when he introduced DMK candidates Dayanidhi Maran (Central Chennai) and Tamilachi Thangapandian (South Chennai), he referred to the metaphors used by Modi, who described his 10-year-rule a ‘trailer’ and as the ‘soup’ served as part of the meal.

Hitting out at Modi for his various acts of omission and commission, he said if the ‘trailer’ could be so horrific and the ‘soup’ so unpalatable, impelling people to throw up, no one would want to watch the full movie or partake of the feast in store.

Stalin, who had been campaigning for the past 22 days for the candidates of the INDIA coalition across the State, said all the 40 seats in the State and Puducherry would be won by the DMK-led alliance as the people were disgusted by the dictatorial attitude of Modi, who had been crushing the States, dividing the society on communal lines with his hate speeches and behaving like a fascist all these years.

As one who wanted no opposition parties to contest him in the elections, he had been vindictive against other parties and the arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Khejriwal were just two examples, he said, adding that a level playing field in the elections would make him bite the dust.

Accusing Modi of triggering an extraordinary price hike in the country by his policy to appease big Corporate Houses at the cost of people’s interests and also citing a slew of methods adopted to steal people’s money like the ‘minimum balance’ in bank accounts, into which he earlier forced the people to deposits their saving kept safely in humble string purses, he said he also took away the financial powers of the State through the introduction of GST.

While he extended huge tax concessions to Corporates, he took away the concession given to senior citizens in rail travel, he said and referred to the plethora of corruption charges against Modi, including the electoral bond scam and intimidating business houses to buy the bonds by letting loose the ED, I-T and CBI authorities on them, Stalin said.

He also referred to the PM Cares Scheme and described it as a ‘collection’ made during the Corona pandemic and recalled the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament just because he raised a series of questions on the wide range of corruption indulged in by the Modi government.

Stalin referred to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, too, in the speech and called him a habitual betrayer who had backstabbed several people. He also said that come what may, Palaniswami would never criticize the Governor R N Ravi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Narendra Modi as he did not have the courage or backbone to take on the BJP.