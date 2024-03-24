Fact Check: Lunar Eclipse Tomorrow?

Hyderabad: The Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest rubbished rumours that a lunar eclipse would appear in India on March 25 (Monday). He said that people in India cannot witness tomorrow’s eclipse. He said that people in America and Africa would be able to view it and hence, people in India can celebrate Holi in a joyful manner without any inhibitions.

The chief priest said that many of the devotees asked him about the precautions that need to be taken to allay the bad effects of the eclipse. He said that as people in the country would not be able to witness the lunar eclipse, they need not take any precautionary measures.

As per the timings mentioned, the eclipse would begin from 9.30 am tomorrow and as we cannot view the moon at this time, there is no lunar eclipse happening in our country.

He urged the social media users not to propagate such rumours and false information. People are already perplexed with a lot of misinformation and distorted facts, he said and urged netizens not to believe in every bit of information appearing on their mobile screens.

Further, he said that the temple authorities will inform the devotees of eclipses much before, like 15-20 days in advance and also make the public aware the temple would remain closed on that particular day.