‘No beer’ boards leave consumers stupefied

Hyderabad: Lovers of beer and, especially those patronising lite beer, from the city are a disappointed lot. Their favourite summer refresher is missing from almost all outlets and even bars.

Most wine shops have hung ‘no beer’ boards. Only high-end labels, which are three times costlier than the regular beer, are available.

Many lament that this inexplicable shortage has not been addressed by the Telangana State Beverage Corporation. Apparently, the corporation, which distributes to the licensed outlets after procuring them from manufacturers, failed to clear the previous bills.

There is a hue and cry at most liquor outlets.

“We pay so much tax and duty on alcoholic beverages. Only being left with the option of going in for premium brands, which are not suitable to our taste and budget, is an unfair trade practice that is being encouraged by the government,” said a beer patron.



Meanwhile, one Danny Oliveira posted on social media, “only premium beer pints are available to customers; there is no choice for them.”