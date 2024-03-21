NMC Advances NEET PG 2024 Exam to June 23, Results on July 15

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) had advanced the date for the NEET PG 2024 examination to June 23, in view the Lok Sabha polls. The results will be announced on July 15, counselling is scheduled to run from August 5 to October 15. The new academic session is slated to commence on September 16, with the last date for joining set for October 21, 2024. The NMC said the cut-off date for completion of the internship is August 15.







