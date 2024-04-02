Nizamsagar Canal Breaches, Water Enters Armoor

Hyderabad: Journalists Colony in Armoor municipality limits of Nizamabad district was inundated with flood water after the Nizamsagar project canal breached and entered houses in several localities in the area.

Around 4 am on Monday, the canal embankment breached, and water entered into the Journalists Colony where residents were affected badly due to flood water. The water entered into houses and vehicles parked outside residents were damaged partially.



Hours after the incident took place, locals informed municipal staff, who swung into action with JCB and took measures to repair the canal bund. The officials shifted residents to safety and provided basic amenities by setting up temporary shelters. The residents found fault with the irrigation officials for failing to notice damaged canal bund and demanded a permanent solution.



The breach is attributed to the poor maintenance of the canal before the agricultural season.

One of the residents of the affected-colony said their luggage and essential commodities were washed away in the water and a pregnant woman and children suffered a lot.



