Nizampet Roads Get Long Overdue Repairs

Hyderabad: After weeks of vocal demands from residents, the Nizampet municipality has finally swung into action to address the hazardous condition of roads on Saturday evening. The action was taken in the wake of public outcry following a scathing report by the Deccan Chronicle, which shed light on the plight of Nizampet's roadways.

This newspaper reported on March 15 about the controversy that initially centred around alleged encroachments by BRS corporators Agam Pandu and Agam Raju, and subsequently ignited a firestorm of discontent among the people in the area. Residents have long lamented about the deteriorating state of roads with no patchwork done and open drains and potholes, all worsened by unchecked encroachments and a lack of maintenance.

The epicentre of the outcry lies in the areas surrounding the 'Y' junction to Jaswanth Residency along the Surya School/NRI College road, where encroaching shops have choked the once-spacious thoroughfares, leading to chronic congestion and safety hazards.