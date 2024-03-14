Nizamabad gets Dharna Chowk to hold protests

NIZAMABAD: District collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and commissioner of police Kalmeshwar Shinganevar visited the proposed Dharna Chowk beside the municipal corporation office here on Wednesday. The state government had allotted around 1,000 square yards of land for Dharna Chowk near the collectorate to hold protests and demonstrations to avoid problems for the people during agitations by the various organisations at the district integrated offices complex at bypass road,

Political parties, peoples’ organisations and others can stage protests at Dharna Chowk after getting permission from the police department. CP Kalmeshwar said that prior permission is necessary for any sort of agitation or protest at the Chowk. He said that three cases had been registered for staging protests without permission in the town.