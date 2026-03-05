Nine Drown, One Missing During Holi Celebrations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least nine people lost their lives and one person went missing in separate drowning incidents reported from various parts of Odisha during Holi celebrations on Wednesday.

Most of the incidents occurred when people went to rivers and canals to bathe after playing with colours, police said.

In Jajpur district, two persons died in separate incidents. A minor drowned in the Brahmani River at Digambarpur while bathing. In another case under Jajpur Road police limits, a youth drowned in the Kharasrota River while bathing with friends after Holi festivities.

In Cuttack, a minor drowned in the Mahanadi River near the Badamba T-bridge while bathing after the celebrations. The incident shocked local residents as the festive mood quickly turned into grief.

Another youth died after drowning in the Puri Main Canal near Madhuban village under Barang police station limits.

Two more deaths linked to Holi-related mishaps were reported from Champua in Keonjhar district and Jagatsinghpur district, adding to the toll.

Meanwhile, in the Aul area of Kendrapara district, a youth was reported missing after being swept away by strong currents in the Kharasrota River. Search operations were underway at the time of the last reports.

A day before the festival, district authorities across the state had urged people to exercise caution while visiting water bodies after Holi celebrations. Further details are awaited.