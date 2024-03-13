NIELIT Coming up to Promote Innovations, Skills in IT Sector

The ceremony held at Begumpet marked the establishment of Telangana’s first NIELIT facility, and the MoU was signed between NIELIT and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to set up the facility.

With approximately 11,000 square feet of built-up space has been allocated for training in various courses related to information, electronics and communications technology (IECT) — the NIELIT will cater to the needs of shortage of skilled human resources that the local companies are facing. In the next three years, the centre will impart training to at least 5,000 individuals, equipping them with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital arena.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Kishan Reddy dwelt on the importance of leveraging technology for socio-economic development. He lauded the collaborative efforts between the Central and state governments and expressed confidence that NIELIT will play a pivotal role in skill development, innovation, as well as the Centre will help in creating employment opportunities in the region.

Sridhar Babu reiterated the state government’s commitment towards promotion of IT sector as well as creating avenues for skill development and employment generation. He lauded the establishment of the NIELIT as a significant step towards achieving these objectives.

The director general (DG) of NIELIT had previously sought cooperation from the Telangana government in identifying suitable space for setting up the facility since 2019, which saw fruition only now. The financial assistance was provided by the government of India’s Working Group on Electronics, Communication, and Information Technology (ECIT) for establishing the NIELIT, stated the press statement.