NIA Seizes 400+ Properties Targeting Terrorists Separatists

New Delhi: Over 400 properties, including multiple bank accounts and cash worth crores, have been attached by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) across the country since 2019, most of them belonging to terrorists, Naxals, separatists and their supporters, officials said on Thursday. Of the 403 confiscated and attached properties, 206 have been attached by the Ranchi branch of the federal probe agency which is the highest, they said.

The properties include multiple bank accounts and a significant amount of cash belonging to Naxals and their aides among others, spread across mainly in Bihar and Jharkhand, the officials said.

A total of 100 other properties belonging to terrorists and their supporters were attached, forfeited or confiscated by the Jammu branch of the NIA, they said.

The Chandigarh branch of the anti-terror probe agency has attached 33 properties belonging to separatists and their supporters, the officials said, adding that in addition to these "two properties belonging to banned Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun have been confiscated".

These properties were attached or confiscated during 2019 and May 16, 2024 by the NIA have helped in dismantling the network and infrastructure of terror and Naxal outfits, they said.

The properties belonging to the workers and supporters of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) have also been attached or confiscated by the NIA, the officials said.

As many as 22 properties have been attached by the New Delhi branch of the NIA, 27 (including eight confiscated ones) by the Kochi branch, five by Mumbai, four by Hyderabad, three by Chennai and one by Lucknow branch, they added.