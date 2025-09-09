NIA Searches 21 Locations in 5 States, 1 UT in Terror Conspiracy Case

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has searched multiple locations in five States and a UT across India in a terror conspiracy case linked with ISIS and other terrorist organisations.

A total of 21 locations was extensively searched in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA, which took over the case from Kayar police in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu in June this year, seized several digital devices, including mobile phones, along with incriminatory documentary materials during the searches.

The case emanated with the arrest of one Akhlathur alias Mohammed Akhlque Mujahid, who had allegedly conspired with others to commit terrorist acts in India. The conspiracy was aimed at gathering men and material support to wage jihad against India by joining forces with proscribed terrorist organisations.

The accused was in contact with these terror outfits through social media platforms, as per NIA investigations. He was further found to have connections with multiple entities in Pakistan, and Syria. The counter terror agency is continuing with its probe in the case.