NIA releases more pictures of suspected bomber, makes second appeal to the public to share info

BENGALURU: Detectives of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bengaluru on Saturday made another round of appeal for the public to pass on any information that they come across on the suspected bomber allegedly to have involved in the twin blasts at The Rameshwaram Café, Whitefield of Bengaluru city which took place on March 1 this year and in seeking public help to assist them in tracking down the suspected bomber at the earliest, NIA released a couple of photographs on the movements of the suspect. NIA assured the public that their identities will be kept confidential.

A couple of days back, NIA had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh cash prize for the informants passing on the information of the accused that will lead to his arrest. Public have been asked to inform NIA over phone number—080-29510900/8904241100 or over email-info.blr.nia@gov.in. The investigation into the blasts is under investigation from the detectives of NIA and also from the sleuths of Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru.

In its X account, NIA posted latest photographs of the suspect moving in a locality wearing a face mask and carrying a handbag. On the day of the blasts at the Café, video clips pointed out at the suspect wearing a face mask, a hand bag and a cap in a bid to conceal his identity. It is said that investigating agencies have recovered the cap said to have been used by the suspect and he dumped it at a locality in Bengaluru city before he shifted his location.

The latest photographs released by NIA detectives on the movements of the suspect were captured on surveillance cameras installed in various locations of Bengaluru city and dated to March 1. The movement of the suspect caught on cameras was at around 9 pm on the day of the blasts which injured 10 persons at the Café.

A video clip of about 2-minutes was circulated on social networking sites a couple of days back which caught the suspect boarding a bus belonging to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the clip indicated that the suspect boarded the bus at around 11.40 am that was reportedly after he left The Rameshwaram Café hiding bombs in the Café which exploded an hour later. In another video clip after blasts, the suspect was seen wandering at a Bus Station in the night with a handbag and the clip was about 9 seconds.

The suspect is said to be around 35 years and upon verification of various cctv footage revealed to the investigating agencies that the suspect travelled to Tumakuru about 70-km from Bengaluru city and from there he reached Ballari, about 300-km from Bengaluru city, changing buses en route.

Meanwhile, Minister for Home Dr G. Parameshwar told reporters that the investigation into the blasts case has been intensified by the investigating agencies to nab the suspected bomber.