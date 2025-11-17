NIA Nabs Another Key Associate of Red Fort Blast Terrorist

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, for his alleged role in the November 10 car bomb blast outside Delhi’s Red Fort. Jasir, described as a close associate of the prime accused Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi—the Kashmiri doctor believed to have driven the explosive-laden vehicle—was detained in Srinagar by an NIA team probing the case (RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI).

According to investigators, Jasir provided critical technical expertise to the terror module, including modifying drones for weaponised deployment and attempting to fabricate rockets ahead of the attack, which killed 13 people and left 20 injured. Officials said he was an active co-conspirator, working closely with Umar Nabi in both planning and preparation for the suicide bombing.

The NIA continues to conduct searches across several states to map the full network behind the attack and identify additional accomplices. Earlier on Monday, an NIA special court granted 10-day custody of Amir Rashid Ali, another Kashmiri resident accused of arranging safe houses and providing logistical support to Umar Nabi.

In a related security development, authorities significantly stepped up checks at Jammu railway station following the busting of a “white-collar” terror module involving highly qualified professionals, including doctors. Police and paramilitary personnel carried out intensive frisking and luggage screening for all incoming and outgoing trains.

Meanwhile, police in the frontier district announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for actionable information regarding the presence or movement of terrorists or their supporters. They assured complete confidentiality and urged citizens to report individuals offering shelter, transport, communication support, financing, or recruitment assistance to terrorist organisations.

Authorities reiterated that public vigilance is crucial as security agencies confront increasingly sophisticated terror networks operating across the country.