NIA Conducts Search Operation in Kashmir Forests Linked to Deadly Red Fort Blast

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in close coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, carried out an extensive joint search operation in the dense Mattan forest area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday as part of its ongoing investigation into the devastating November 10 bomb blast near Delhi’s historic Red Fort.

The high-intensity explosion, which ripped through a car parked near the iconic monument, claimed at least 15 lives and left dozens injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in the national capital in recent years.

Sources familiar with the operation revealed that two key arrested suspects – Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, a medical professional described as a “white-collar” operative, and Jasir Bilal Wani, identified as a drone expert – were brought to the forested terrain to assist investigators. The duo, already in NIA custody, reportedly provided critical leads during interrogation that pointed to potential hideouts, training spots, and concealed evidence in the remote woodland. “The accused were taken to specific locations in the Mattan forest belt, Qazigund, and other areas in Anantnag district based on their disclosures,” an official source said.

“Searches were thorough, and some incriminating material has been recovered. The items are now undergoing forensic examination," the source added.

While the NIA has not officially disclosed the nature of the seized items, preliminary reports suggest the recoveries could be significant in unravelling the wider terror network behind the Delhi attack. Investigators believe Dr. Rather was a close associate of the main bomber, identified as Dr. Umar Nabi who allegedly triggered the blast. Jasir Bilal Wani is accused of providing technical expertise, particularly in drone operations, to the module.

The “white-collar terror module,” initially busted by J&K Police, is said to comprise educated professionals radicalised and recruited for terror activities. So far, seven members of the group and two others have been arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast case.

Tuesday’s operation marks a major breakthrough in the multi-agency probe, with authorities hopeful that evidence gathered from the Kashmir forests will help expose logistical support, funding channels, and possible handlers operating from across the border, an official who wished not to be identified by his name said.

The NIA has intensified its investigation in J&K and beyond following the November 10 attack, with multiple raids conducted across the Valley in the past weeks. Further arrests and revelations are anticipated as the probe progresses. The agency has appealed to the public to share any information related to the case while assuring that the investigation remains a top priority to bring all perpetrators to justice.

On December 1, the NIA conducted extensive searches at nearly a dozen locations across south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts in connection with its probe into the November 10 car bomb blast. The raids primarily targeted suspects linked to a sophisticated “white-collar” terror module.

During these raids. The NIA sleuths searched the residence of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay who served as an imam in a mosque in capital Srinagar in Nadigam village of Shopian. Wagay, considered the mastermind behind the radicalisation and recruitment network of the module, was initially arrested by J&K Police in October 18 and later taken into NIA custody in November after the agency took over the Red Fort blast investigation.

The premises linked to Dr Rather in Pulwama, who was arrested from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in the first week of November were also searched by the NIA sleuths assisted by the local police. They also raided and subsequently searched the houses and associated locations of Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganai -also known as Muzamil Mushtaq -and Amir Rashid, besides several over-ground workers (OGWs).

Multiple sites in Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora and Samboora areas of Pulwama that were previously identified as hideouts or meeting points for individuals connected to the case were also searched.

Local police sources had said the simultaneous raids were aimed at recovering digital devices, documents, financial records and any incriminating material that could establish the funding trails, communication networks and logistical support extended to the perpetrators of the Delhi blast.

So far, the NIA has arrested nine persons in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI, including professionals and educated youth allegedly radicalised online and through personal contact by Wagay and his associates.

Amir Rashid Ali was arrested on November 16 from Samboora, Pampore in Pulwama for providing vehicle registration and logistical support. Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag, was picked up from Srinagar on November 17 for offering technical support including drone modification and rocket attempts.

On November 20, five accused were taken into NIA custody after initial arrest by J&K Police—Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, a doctor at Al Falah University in Faridabad who was involved in planning and facilitation, Dr. Rather for similar planning roles, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay for preaching and ideological support, and Dr. Shaheen Saeed, alias Shaheen Shahid or “Madam Surgeon”, a pharmacologist at the same university who was tasked with recruiting women.

Soyab was arrested on November 25 from Dhauj in Faridabad, Haryana, for harbouring the bomber and providing logistical help and, finally, on November 28, Mohammad Asif, the imam of Bilali mosque in Banbhulpura, Haldwani, Uttarakhand, was arrested for ideological and logistical links, along with his associate Nazar Kamal, an electrician who allegedly provided technical and logistical support.

Investigators have described the group as a “white-collar terror module” because several accused hold respectable positions — doctors, engineers and teachers — and were using their professional cover to further the terror agenda.

The powerful improvised explosive device (IED), planted inside a parked car near Gate No. 3 of the Red Fort, detonated on the evening of November 10, causing large-scale damage and panic in one of Delhi’s most crowded and historically significant areas. The NIA registered the case soon after the blast and has been aggressively pursuing leads across several states