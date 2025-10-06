NIA Chargesheets 22nd Accused in Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, BKI Terror Gangster Nexus Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted one more accused in the 2022 Lawrence Bishnoi gang and BKI terror-gangster nexus case.

The case RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI relates to a terror conspiracy hatched by the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi terror gang in association with the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror organisation to spread terrorism in India.

In its fifth charge-sheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House, Delhi, NIA has charged Rahul Sarkar with facilitating members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in committing terror activities in India. Besides assisting the gang members in fleeing the country, he was involved in preparing and arranging forged identity documents, such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID and Bank Passbook etc, for them.

The accused further used the fake documents to aid the gang members, including co-accused Sachin Bishnoi, in fraudulently procuring passports to escape the country and carry on with their terror activities, NIA investigations have revealed.

Rahul Sarkar is the 22nd accused to be chargesheeted so far in the case. Of these, 18 accused, including Rahul, have been arrested while four are absconding. The case was originally registered by Delhi Police Special Cell on August 4, 2022. The NIA, which took over the investigation on August 26 the same year, is continuing to probe the terror-gangster nexus in the case.