NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Worker's Death at Delh's IGI Airport

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a worker died after falling from a height of 10 feet at the IGI Airport in Delhi.

Reportedly, the worker was hired by a contractor for the construction work. Reportedly, attempts were made to suppress the incident by removing the blood stains from the site of the incident.

The commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chairman, Airports Authority of India and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport Unit, Delhi, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of the compensation, if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased worker.

According to the media report, carried on September 25, 2025 the worker was taken to a nearby hospital in an injured condition where the doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered for causing death due to negligence.