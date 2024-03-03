New taluk created in Thanjavur district

Chennai: Thiruvonam, a new taluk has been carved out of Orathanadu and Pattukotai taluks of Thanjavur district at the behest of Chief Minister M K Stalin with the view to enabling the people get easy access to government services and obtain certificates without having to travel 34 km.

An official press release on Saturday said that the new Thiurvonam taluk will comprise 45 revenue villages In the four divisions of Kalavapatti, Sillathur, Thirunellar and Venkari.

The first announcement on the creation of Thiruvonam taluk was made during the demands for grants for the Revenue Department on the State Budget in 2022-23.