New Loyalty Programme Launched to Incentivise Regular Travellers

Hyderabad: Efforts are underway to add another 70 km metro rail line. The focus is on connecting Hyderabad airport from multiple locations like Secunderabad, Nagole, LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has given us instructions to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) to extend the line from Miyapur to Patencheru, Raidurg to Financial District, and LB Nagar to Hayathnagar or even Peddamberpet, said HMRL managing director NVS Reddy.







L&TMRHL also unveiled the Green Miles Loyalty Club, a new programme in Hyderabad's public transport system to recognise and appreciate its loyal passengers. Under this, passengers using smart cards will earn points based on the number of trips taken in a calendar month. These points can be redeemed for rewards like free trips, merchandise, and lucky draw gifts. This will encourage a shift towards a more sustainable mode of transportation, reducing traffic congestion and carbon emission. L&TMRHL also unveiled the Green Miles Loyalty Club, a new programme in Hyderabad's public transport system to recognise and appreciate its loyal passengers. Under this, passengers using smart cards will earn points based on the number of trips taken in a calendar month. These points can be redeemed for rewards like free trips, merchandise, and lucky draw gifts. This will encourage a shift towards a more sustainable mode of transportation, reducing traffic congestion and carbon emission.

"We are hoping for the required approvals from the Government after the elections are over. They proposals will be sent to the Cabinet," he saidAnnouncing the milestone of transporting 50-crore passengers in the Metro Rail since its inception, he said the public transporter has achieved the milestone in February this year and the number has now crossed 54 crore. “This achievement reflects the growing trust and preference for Hyderabad Metro as a safe, reliable, and convenient mode of travel,” he said.“Using public transport is the best way to reduce the usage of fossil fuels. We have also contributed immensely to lower the carbon emissions. We have to discourage the use of private vehicles and prefer public transport,” he said at the event organised at Ameerpet Metro Station on Friday.On the occasion, L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (L&TMRHL) feted passengers who were selected via a draw of lots. S Rajasree, a cosmetologist, is identified as the 50th crore passenger. NVS Reddy and L&TMRHL managing director and chief executive officer KVB Reddy felicitated her. She won an AC from Lloyd. Other passengers- Bhaskar, Indu, Saroja, Surendra and Shashi- won vouchers of Rs 10,000.