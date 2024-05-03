New IIMs are fast, and daring to take risk, say students

Hyderabad: At the vibrant 11th annual convocation at the Indian Institute of Management Kashipur in Uttarakhand, Hyderabad-based Vemuri Venkata Sai Siddhartha captured the essence of new generation IIMs.

"There's something about tier-2 generation IIMs — they're fast, unstoppable, hungry, robust networking, unafraid to take risks, unique in their incubation methods," said Siddhartha, an IIT-Madras graduate and former UPSC aspirant who chose IIM Kashipur for its dynamic environment and unique approach to management education.

He spoke at length about the good time Telugus have there, bonding over tips, hacks, Telugu films, night outs, parties and reminiscing homemade foods and pickles, he said.

The convocation, which celebrated the achievements of 438 graduates, was not just a ceremonial passage but a showcase of the future leaders of business and public service.

Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO of KPMG India and the event’s chief guest, encapsulated the spirit of the occasion. "As you step into the world, remember the profound significance of education and the values it instils. Your degree is a passport to a world of opportunities. In your field, disruption is the norm," Nagporewalla said, at a time when recession has many graduates worried.

The ceremony was distinguished by the first batch of Executive MBA Analytics students receiving their degrees. The course had a 69 per cent female enrollment.

Medals were awarded to 10 students for their exceptional academic achievements, including Sravan Hariharan, Sreejita Maiti, and Kapil Sharma, who received gold medals in their respective programmes. The 'Director’s Merit List' also recognised 17 students for their dedication and excellence.

Other graduates from the city shared reflections on their transformative experiences at IIM Kashipur. Susheel Kumar Dheeravath said, "It was like going from an IT guy to a savvy business professional. Problem-solving became a breeze, and I felt ready to take on any challenge." His journey from an aspiring author to a seasoned writer during his MBA exemplifies the personal and professional evolution fostered by the institution.

N. Sai Vignesh, emphasised the soft skills and emotional intelligence developed during his tenure at the institution, which he believes are crucial for fostering meaningful professional and personal relationships. "I've learnt how to deal with diversity and the complexity that comes with it," he stated, talking about the invaluable life lessons gained alongside his academic pursuits.

Venkatayapally Saitharun Goud commented on the diversity at IIM, noting, "The mix of students from all over and the extracurricular activities opened my eyes to different industries and cultures. I learned to overcome the language barrier."

Their immediate plans range from entering the workforce with multiple job offers to launching entrepreneurial ventures, ready to apply their learning and innovate in their fields.

IIM Kashipur stands at the forefront of business education, having secured the 19th place among the top 50 management institutes in India according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.

As Siddhartha so aptly put it, studying at IIM Kashipur is about learning to lead life outside the classroom, making management a true life skill. "UPSC prep could reach you to be an officer, management teaches you to be an efficient one at that," he told Deccan Chronicle.