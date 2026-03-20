Netanyahu Says Seeing Cracks in Iran Leadership
Netanyahu said, "We're seeing cracks, and we're trying to propagate them as fast as we can, not only in the top command, we're seeing cracks in the field."
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he was "seeing cracks" in the Iranian leadership, with the country's new supreme leader yet to make a public appearance.
"I'm not sure who's running Iran right now. Mojtaba the replacement ayatollah has not shown his face. What we see is that there is a lot of tensions inside the people who are edging for the top," Netanyahu said in a televised press conference.
"We're seeing cracks, and we're trying to propagate them as fast as we can, not only in the top command, we're seeing cracks in the field."
( Source : AFP )
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