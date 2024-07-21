Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli wins vote of confidence in Parliament

Kathmandu: Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli easily won a vote of confidence in Parliament on Sunday, nearly a week after he was sworn in to lead another coalition government.Oli secured 188 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives, 50 more than required to win the vote of confidence.

The 72-year-old veteran Communist leader was sworn in on Monday as the Himalayan nation's prime minister for the fourth time. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy along with 21 other members of the Cabinet.



According to Nepal's Constitution, Oli needed to secure a vote of confidence from Parliament within 30 days of appointment.



