NEET Topper Navdeep Singh Found Dead in Delhi

Navdeep Singh, a 25-year-old junior resident and second-year MD student at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), was found dead in his room on Sunday. Singh, who had achieved the All India Rank 1 in the NEET UG exam in 2017, was pursuing a postgraduate degree in Radiology at MAMC.The incident came to light when Singh's father, unable to reach him by phone, sent a friend to check on him at the house, where he was staying. The friend discovered the room locked from the inside, according to reports. After breaking it open, Singh's body was found, and the police were immediately informed.Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Singh's death. No suicide note was found, and police have stated that there are currently no signs of foul play. However, further inquiries are ongoing, with the police set to interview his family, friends, and colleagues to gain more insight.Singh had completed his MBBS at MAMC and was known for his academic brilliance. His body will be handed over to his family in Punjab after an autopsy is conducted.The police have urged anyone with information regarding the case to come forward and assist with the investigation.