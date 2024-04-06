NDA Will Win 400 LS Seats: Kishan

Hyderabad: The Congress used to run the 'Jinnah constitution’ in Jammu and Kashmir, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi integrated the Valley fully with India by abrogating Article 370, said BJP state president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy.

Speaking after hoisting the party flag at the state party office marking the party foundation day here on Saturday, Reddy said that Modi ensured Lord Ram temple as per the assurance given by Lal Krishna Advani in Himachal Pradesh decades back.

Muslim women have been given equal rights after the ban on triple talaq. BJP founder Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhya wanted the benefits extended by the government to reach the poor through ‘antyodaya’ scheme. Modi has fulfilled it with the construction of houses for poor women, providing gas connection, opening bank accounts in the name of women, construction of toilets and Ayushman bharat cards.

The NDA will get 400 seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and the BJP will get double digit seats in Telangana, he said. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is more interested in engineering defections while openly defying the anti-defection law, Reddy said.



