NCRB says 192 foreign tourists raped in 2022

Hyderabad: The rape of a foreign tourist in the city adds to a list of troubling incidents involving foreign women in India, particularly solo travellers or small groups. According to NCRB figures, 192 cases involving foreign victims were recorded in 2022, compared to 150 the previous year, which is a rise of 28 per cent.

Among these, 28 were rape cases, and 13 were assaults. Of the 222 victims, over half were from Asian countries, followed by 18 per cent from African nations. The remaining cases spanned Europe, North America, and Oceania.

Despite these numbers, conviction remains rare. As per reports, between 2016 and 2022, only 16 of the 148 rape cases involving foreigners reached court. Just seven ended in convictions, which is less than five per cent. An even deeper concern was that 56 per cent of cases remained pending at the investigation stage.

This week’s incident follows several other cases involving foreigners. Just weeks ago, videos from Holi celebrations surfaced online showing foreign women being grabbed, groped, and harassed on the streets.

Some walked away from their trips feeling violated, others posted warnings online for future travellers. Further, this month an Israeli tourist was gang-raped in Karnataka. In another case, a British tourist was allegedly raped in Goa. Last year, a Spanish biker was gang-raped in Dumka, Jharkhand.

All these paint a grim picture for travellers in the country. While Hyderabad has been moderately safer, Monday’s incident has put it on the map.

While the German government has no special advisory for travellers in India, the UK, the US and Australia have detailed travel advisories issued that caution female tourists. These warnings mention harassment in public spaces, sexual violence in tourist zones, spiking of drinks and advise against venturing out alone, regardless of the time of day.

App-based taxis, pre-paid cabs, and registered hotel transport are recommended over street-hailing, especially in unfamiliar areas.

Aastha Maheshwari, a travel blogger familiar with India’s terrain, often shares practical advice for women travellers. She insists on using app-based cabs, purchasing local SIMs, and saving emergency contacts before setting off.

“It’s sad,” she said, “but geography matters. You need to keep track of where you are, who you’re with, and what time it is. Staying connected is everything. Knowing the numbers to call, understanding some local words, and carrying cash can make a difference.” Her words recounted with caution in many solo travel vlogs, where the question "Is India safe?" now appears with increasing frequency.