Naxalism to be Eliminated from India by March 31: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, paid tributes to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who laid down their lives for maintaining internal security of the nation, stating that their sacrifices have played a decisive role in restoring peace and stability in Assam and other trouble-torn region of the country.

Addressing the 87th Raising Day celebrations of the CRPF at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex here, Mr Shah said that 10 to 12 years ago, the Northeast, along with Jammu and Kashmir and Maoist-affected regions, posed serious internal security challenges.

Reaffirming the government’s resolve to maintain law and order, Mr Shah said that left-wing extremism would be eradicated by March 31, 2026. He also lauded the CRPF’s role in securing high-profile sites such as Parliament in Delhi, the Ram Temple, and major events, including the Amarnath Yatra and the Mahakumbh Mela, often under extreme weather conditions.

Asserting that the situation in the northeast region has improved considerably over the past decade, the union home minister said, “Earlier, the Northeast frequently witnessed bandhs, blockades, bomb blasts and violence. Today, there is a visible atmosphere of peace and stability. This transformation has been made possible because of the relentless efforts and supreme sacrifices of our security forces.”

Flagging the contribution of CRPF personnel, he said that nearly 700 CRPF personnel laid down their lives in the Northeast, 540 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 79 in Assam alone, with a total of 2,270 personnel making the supreme sacrifice over the years.

Pointing out that Assam alone witnessed the loss of 79 security personnel in the line of duty, Mr Shah said, “The peace and normalcy that people of Assam and the Northeast are experiencing today have come at a heavy cost. Without these sacrifices, it would not have been possible to restore law and order.”

Reiterating that the improved security situation has created a conducive environment for development, connectivity, and investment in the region, he said that several peace accords with insurgent groups and sustained efforts by security agencies have significantly reduced violence and strengthened stability.

During the event, eight CRPF contingents including RAF, women and CoBRA participated in the ceremonial parade.

Fourteen personnel were honoured with police medals for gallantry, while five received the President’s Medal for distinguished service. Five battalions were also recognised for their outstanding performance.

Mr Shah also highlighted the growing role of the CRPF, noting that the force, which started in 1939 with just two battalions, has now expanded to 248 battalions with a strength of over 3.25 lakh personnel.

“For the first time in the CRPF's eighty-six-year history, the CRPF's Raising Day parade is being held in Assam, in the Northeast. This is a matter of pride for all of us, for the entire Northeast,” he said.

He said, “In 2019, we decided that the annual parade would be celebrated in different parts of the country, and today I am very happy and proud that this magnificent CRPF parade has arrived in our Northeast.”