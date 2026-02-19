Naxalism Drawing its Last Breaths: CRPF DG

Guwahati: Asserting that Naxalism is drawing its last breaths, CRPF Director General GP Singh on Thursday said the menace will be eradicated from the country by March as announced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the DG's Parade of the force in Guwahati, he said decisive steps have been taken by the CRPF in joint operations with other security agencies against Naxalites last year.

"Naxalism is drawing its last breaths. It is on its way to be eradicated by March 2026, as announced by our Union Home minister," he said. Singh said CRPF personnel are doing commendable work in Manipur. "Our force has been able to win the trust of the people in the region as a neutral agency," he said. The DG's Parade was held ahead of the CRPF Anniversary Parade, which will be attended by Shah on Saturday.



