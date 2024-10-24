Navy prepares for cyclone relief in Odisha and West Bengal

Visakhapatnam: In anticipation of the severe impact of cyclone Dana along the coast of Odisha and West Bengal, the Indian Navy is preparing to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

A release on Thursday said the Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with Naval Officers-in-Charge (NOIC) in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, have activated a comprehensive disaster response mechanism. The command is working closely with units such as the Base Victualling Yard (BVY), Material Organisation and the naval hospital INHS Kalyani to provide essential supplies and medical support if sought by the state administrations.

As part of this preparation, HADR pallets, including essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency relief materials, have been deployed by road to key locations in the areas that are likely to be affected. In addition, flood relief and diving teams are being mobilized to assist in coordinated rescue and relief operations if needed. To support relief efforts from the sea, two ships of the Eastern Fleet are standing by with supplies and rescue and diving teams.

The Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation closely and remains on high alert, ready to extend its support to the civil authorities and the people affected by Cyclone Dana, the release added.