Navy launches THINQ24 with theme ‘Viksit Bharat’

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy announced the launch of its flagship event THINQ2024 - The Indian Navy Quiz. This unique national-level quiz competition aims to nurture intellectual growth and inspire young minds while instilling a sense of pride and patriotism in India's rich cultural heritage.

The quiz building on the resounding success of its first two editions, THINQ-22 and G20 THINQ (which featured participation from G20 countries last year), the Indian Navy is excited to continue this initiative.



This year's theme for THINQ2024 is “Viksit Bharat, aligning with the Government of India's vision to transform the country into a developed nation by 2047, marking the 100th year of independence.”



Promising thousands of young participants a stimulating intellectual experience, the contest is open to students from Class 9 to 12 across the country and will be conducted in a hybrid mode, unfolding in four stages to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of participants.



The first two stages will be held online, beginning with three elimination rounds, followed by a zonal selection round. The top 16 teams from the zonal selection rounds will advance to the semifinals. From there, eight teams will qualify for the grand finale. Both semifinals and grand finale will be conducted offline at the Southern Naval Command and the winners will be presented prizes.



Interested candidates can visit Interested candidates can visit www.indiannavythinq.in for more details and to register for the event.



