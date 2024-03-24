Top
Naveen Jindal Joins BJP, Aims to Support Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' Agenda

24 March 2024 3:50 PM GMT
Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP in the presence of party General Secretary Vinod Tawde, in New Delhi, Sunday. (Image:DC)

New Delhi: Industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Sunday, saying he wants to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of 'Viksit Bharat'.He joined the BJP in the presence of its general secretary Vinod Tawde, who said Jindal's presence in the party will help the government's agenda of boosting the country's economy and prosperity.

Tawde noted that the Jindal Steel chairperson has a keen interest in sports and education as well. Jindal represented Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha between 2004-14.



( Source : PTI )
