Name RS member Naseer Hussain as accused in pro-Pakistan slogan case: BJP

Belagavi: BJP state president BY Vijayendra has urged the state government to name recently elected Rajya Sabha member Naseer Hussain as an accused in the Pro-Pakistan slogan case.

Speaking to reporters at Belagavi airport on Tuesday morning Vijayendra emphasized that Naseer Hussain should not be allowed to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha member until the probe is completed.

"The police have already named three individuals as accused in the case. I urge the state government to add Naseer as A4 (the fourth accused)," Vijayendra said.

Expressing concern over the state government's reluctance to disclose the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report on the incident, Vijayendra questioned the reasons behind withholding this information. "We seek an explanation for this," he demanded.

"Naseer Hussain, should refrain from taking the oath as MP until the investigation is complete. BJP will write a letter to the Vice President of India, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, urging him not to administer the oath to Naseer until his innocence is proven," he said.

"I demand that the Chief Minister and the Congress party, if they are sincere and patriotic, should adhere to this demand," he added.

Highlighting the arrests of the three individuals following the BJP's continuous efforts within and outside the session, Vijayendra stressed that the severity of the case should transcend religious or caste considerations.

"In matters of sedition, one's Hindu or Muslim identity should not be a factor. Traitors should be treated without bias. We believe that the state government has not treated this case with the seriousness it deserves. If they were genuinely committed, the arrests would have been swift. Even now, the FSL report remains undisclosed," he added.