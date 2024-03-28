Namasthe Telangana MD, Editor move HC

Hyderabad: Chairman and managing director of ‘Namasthe Telangana’ on Thursday approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them by the Begumpet police on charges of publishing false news to defame the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Congress leader B. Mahesh Kumar Goud had complained to the police that the newspaper had published a report alleging that Revanth Reddy met Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in Begumpet airport and discussed about the politics to help his party TD in the upcoming elections and that Naidu sought the help of Revanth Reddy in facilitating finances in the same way he have supported during the Telangana elections.

Based on the complaint by Goud, Begumpet oolice lodged the FIR under section 505 IPC read with 109 IPC. Seeking quashing of the FIR, both the MD and editor approached the High Court and the case was listed before the bench headed by Justice K.Lakshman. But, the judge recused to hear the case and directed the registry to list the case before the other bench.