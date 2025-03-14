Nalgonda: Monkey Repeller Gun selling like hot cakes in market

Nalgonda: In response to increasing monkey-related disturbances in the district, locally made Monkey Repeller Guns have emerged as a sought-after, non-lethal solution among farmers and residents. Developed as an alternative to harm wildlife — aligning with the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 — the devices are designed solely to deter animals without inflicting injury.

Constructed from PVC pipes and a simple LPG stove lighter, the repeller guns utilise calcium carbide to generate a loud, gunshot-like sound that effectively scares away monkeys, birds, and other animals from fields and residential areas. Despite being available online on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart at prices ranging from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,600, these devices are being sold by roadside vendors for just Rs 150.

Roadside sales have become common near fertiliser and electrical shops in towns and villages, as the demand for these repeller guns continues to soar. “I sell between 150 to 200 guns every day,” said local vendor K. Muthayal, who travels to areas heavily affected by the monkey menace. She mentioned that her husband learned the method of constructing the repeller gun from a science exhibition project showcased on YouTube.

Farmers have welcomed the innovation, with Kandula Yadagiri, a local farmer, noting that the device has shown promising results in driving away not only monkeys but also cranes from agricultural fields. “The loud sound produced by the gun is enough to scare the animals away without posing any danger to us. It’s a harm-free solution that works effectively,” he added.