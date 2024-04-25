Naina Jaiswal Opens GHMC Summer Camp: 44 Sports for Kids; Enroll Now!

Hyderabad: Table tennis player Naina Jaiswal participated in the inaugural of the GHMC’s summer coaching camping for children aged between six and 16 in 44 sports disciplines on Thursday.

Present in the event in Kukatpally zone were GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose and Kukatpally zonal commissioner Abhilasha Abhinav. The 37-day camp will end on May 31. Students can enroll via https://sports.ghmc.gov.in/ . The entry fee is `10 for all the disciplines and Rs 50 for swimming.

On offer is training for kabaddi, roller skating, archery, swimming , cricket, cycling basketball, tennis, football, malkhamb, netball, throwball, Muay Thai (Thai boxing), wushu, taekwondo, boxing, judo, Indian wrestling, karate and kickboxing.

