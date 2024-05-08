Naidu’s promises will burden state exchequer: Buggana

Kurnool: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Tuesday said that the implementation of Chandrababu Naidu's Super Six initiatives would strain the state's finances and termed some of his guarantees as financially unviable.

Minister Buggana was speaking during an election campaign in Mallempalli village of Dhone mandal on Tuesday.

Commenting on Chandrababu's promises, he said it would burden the state’s economy. He pointed out that Naidu had earlier expressed his concerns and the fiscal impact of the concessional bus passes being given to school-children but now he had promised to provide free bus travel to women

Minister Buggana also questioned the significance of the NDA manifesto without Prime Minister Modi's photo and said that the remarks made by AP BJP in-charge Siddharth Singh on the issue showed that the BJP had distanced itself from the Chandrababu's promises.

He said that the BJP's departure from Chandrababu's promises was an indication of their impracticality. He suggested the Dhone TDP candidate Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy to focus on development issues rather than engaging in rhetoric. He alleged that the alliance leaders had brought unrest and clashes in previously peaceful villages within just 15 days after the formation of their government earlier.