Naidu trying to cheat peole with fraudulent promises, says YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC State General Secretary and Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the people have trashed Chandrababu Naidu and the Telugu Desam but he is trying once to cheat the public in the 2024 elections with fraudulent promises.

He said that the election campaign of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, ‘Memantha Siddham’ that kickstarted on Wednesday from Idupulapaya, received a tremendous response from the party leaders and the people of Kadapa. The response yesterday was more than the Siddham meetings organised at four parliamentary constituencies earlier, he claimed.

Ramakrishna Reddy, while talking to the media on Thursday, came down heavily against the opposition leader and TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, terming him a fake currency note. The people of Andhra Pradesh have confined Naidu and the TD to waste bin, he said.

He strongly condemned the “false” propaganda by TD that a “container” came to the CM office and a pantry car was officially taken from the RTC, for which all permissions were obtained from the election commission.

Commenting on Nara Lokesh's tweet regarding the container, he said no one would have misused the Twitter platform more than the father (Naidu) and son, and they could spread false information only because they have the pro-TD media.

Ramakrishna Reddy criticised Naidu saying that the BJP showed interest in the alliance with TD, but the people of the state very well knew the truth that Naidu was desperate for an alliance with the saffron party.

He said that most of the leaders in BJP state leadership were TD leaders and those leaders along with JS chief Pawan Kalyan were behind the alliance.

The YSRC general secretary said that the people have stopped believing Naidu's promises long back and the people will not take TD's promises seriously.

He said that TD promised to give Rs 4,000 to everyone above 50 years but the people have no faith in TD as Naidu is “a fake currency.”

Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Naidu has stooped down to deceive the people of AP once again with false promises only to get back to power. He said people knew how Naidu had looted the state.

“The number of people attending TD meetings shows that people don't believe him at all. At the same time, while CM Jagan is conducting Memantha Siddham, you can witness the large presence of people,” he concluded.