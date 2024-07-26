Naidu to attend Niti Aayog meeting tomorrow

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met his council of ministers at the secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday ahead of the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. Naidu and his cabinet ministers discussed the Polavaram project and other important issues to be put before the Niti Aayog. The AP Cabinet also passed a resolution appreciating the central government for giving priority to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget 2024–25. The Chief Minister will leave for Delhi on Friday night to attend the Niti Aayog meeting the next day. Naidu is expected to mainly raise the issue of Polavaram, in particular construction of a new diaphragm wall for the dam.



