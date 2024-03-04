Naidu, Pawan to Release BC Declaration in 'Jayaho BC' Today

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam president Kinjerapu Atchannaidu has said party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan will release the Backward Classes (BC) Declaration on at a public meeting near Nagarjuna University on Tuesday.

Christened as a 'Jayaho BC' seminar, the meeting would be attended by Naidu and Pawan, party politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, TD’s BC empowerment committee chairman Kollu Ravindra and senior leaders from TD and Jana Sena.

A general body meeting held under the leadership of Ramakrishnudu at the TD headquarters here on Monday deliberated on the BC declaration.

Briefing the media, Atchannaidu said BCs stood solidly by the TD at all times. He called upon the party activists to make Tuesday's meeting a success.

Explaining the problems being faced by BCs, Ramakrishnudu felt social justice eluded the community. To achieve this, BCs should be empowered more, as the “existing economic policies are widening the gap among various sections of society.”

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu felt there was an immediate need for the BC caste census and the TD would give top priority to this cause. Though this kind of census was conducted in 1931, during the British rule, the data was not updated for decades.