Naidu, Pawan Should Disclose their Stand Muslim Reservations

Vijayawada: YSRC’s Muslim Minority leaders are objecting to the BJP plan for cancellation of 4 per cent reservation to the Minorities. They demand that TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and his associate and JS leader Pawan Kalyan announce their stand on this issue.

YSRC’s minority cell state president Khader Basha asked, “Who gave Chandrababu the right to play with Muslims’ lives? How can he support the cancellation of Muslims reservations? The BJP leaders are saying that they will cancel the Muslim reservations. Does Naidu have the guts to say this will not happen?”

Recalling a recent statement of Union minister Piyush Goyal in Vijayawada, Khader Basha said Goyal clearly mentioned the BJP plan to cancel the Muslim reservations in AP but, sadly, “there is no response from Chandrababu.”

“Muslims will not forgive Chandrababu for any mistake he makes in such matters. Naidu had registered cases against Muslims for demanding implementation of the promises he gave to Muslims during the TD term.”

Khader Basha noted that Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan silent regarding the Muslims reservations issue raised by their ally, the BJP. “Chandrababu cheated people by giving 650 promises and not implementing them. Chief minister Jagan Reddy offered 11 posts to minorities in his government including the Deputy CM post. Naidu and Pawan should announce their stand on reservations for Muslims as NDA's stand is already known.”