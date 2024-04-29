Naidu, Pawan creating differences between castes, says YSRC

Vijayawada: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that TD chief Chandrababu Naidu obstructed the services of volunteers and conspired to thwart distribution of pensions to the beneficiaries on the first of every month.

Addressing the media at Tadepalli on Monday, he said, "The YSRC government provided pensions to the welfare scheme beneficiaries at their doorstep and the volunteers reached civic services to every household.”

“Chandrababu did what should not be done to the volunteers and harmed them. Later, he feared that the volunteers would oppose him. Then, he tried to change his stand.”

“What did Naidu achieve by hindering the services of volunteers? Complaints against volunteers went to the election Commission on instructions from Chandrababu. He wanted to keep the volunteers away from the distribution of social security pensions to senior citizens and others.”

Sajjala alleged that Chandrababu was hell-bent on lies through the yellow media. Naidu’s agents are sitting in Delhi. Naidu writes letters and the agents file complaints. “Chandrababu has been spreading false propaganda against senior government officials,” said Sajjala, adding that Chandrababu made it his routine to insult CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said, “Wherever colour blue is seen, Naidu gets nightmares. During the TD's rule, there were many problems for pensioners and they were not getting pensions on time.”

Sajjala said Chandrababu and his adopted son Pawan Kalyan have the habit of creating differences between castes. CM Jagan acted positively on many fronts and he solved the decades-old pending issue of dotted lands, he stressed.