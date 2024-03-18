Naidu Sorts out Internal Squabble in TDP Kovur

Tirupati: The internal squabbling in the Telugu Desam’s Kovur unit came to an end on Monday as the party leadership managed to resolve the simmering discord over its choice of candidate for the constituency.

Tensions arose after the TD high-command allotted the Kovur ticket to Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, the wife of Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy who joined YRSC recently. This decision left Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy, the son of ex-Kovur MLA Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, disgruntled as he had been actively campaigning for his nomination with the hope of carrying forward his family's political legacy in the constituency.

Sensing rising tensions, TDP supremo and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu intervened by speaking personally with the Polamreddy’s family to prevent a split in the local cadres. As part of the reconciliation efforts, the Vemireddy couple visited the Polamreddy family's residence at Ramamurthy Nagar in Nellore on Monday.

During the meeting, Prasanthi Reddy, the party's official nominee, assured she would be available for every party worker in Kovur Assembly segment, resolving their issues through coordination with senior leader Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Dinesh.

"We have decided to contest the elections with their cooperation. Just as the Polamreddy’s family would extend support to every worker, we too will reciprocate the same," she stated, emphasising the need to avoid any misunderstandings that could undermine the party's prospects in the Assembly polls.

Falling in line with the party’s decision, Dinesh Reddy announced his complete support for Prasanthi’s candidature. He expressed confidence that their services and sacrifices for the party would be duly recognised.

The Polamreddy scion urged party workers to ensure Prasanthi's victory in the elections, remarking that every worker would get justice under her stewardship of the constituency. With internal rancour put to rest, at least for now, the TD is aiming at presenting a united front in its battle against the ruling YSRC in Kovur.