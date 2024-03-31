Naidu gave tickets to the rich, Jagan to BCs: Subba Reddy

Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress' regional coordinator for north coastal Andhra, Y.V. Subba Reddy observed that party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy supported sending members of the Backward Castes to the legislative bodies, while in comparison Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu had given tickets to the rich candidates.

Speaking at an event in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Subba Reddy said Naidu has misled the people and they will give him a fitting reply in the upcoming elections.

He said leaders from other parties were joining the YSRC, as they were impressed by the welfare schemes launched by the Chief Minister.

"The development works and welfare schemes implemented by Jagan Mohan Reddy cannot be found in any other Indian state," Subba Reddy said, adding that the people were determined to see Jagan Mohan Reddy get a second term as Chief Minister.

He said Gudivada Amarnath, who is contesting from Gajuwaka, should win by a bigger margin than what Tippala Nagi Reddy (YSRC) got in the 2019 elections.

"If Amarnath is voted in, he will take care of all the pending problems of the constituency and improve basic infrastructure facilities,’’ Subba Reddy said. He welcomed the 500 Jana Sena workers who joined the YSRC on the occasion.

Earlier, Gudivada Amarnath said the kind of development seen in the last five years was not seen during Naidu’s 14 years of rule.

"He is out again to mislead the people by making false promises," Amarnath said.

Amarnath said the chief minister understood the problems of the people during his padayatra.

"He fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises he made to the people. The welfare schemes improved the living standards of the people belonging to lower rungs of society,’’ Amarnath said.