Naidu discusses issues with Maharashtra CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met jos Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Sunday and discussed issues of mutual cooperation between AP and Maharashtra.









The Maharashtra chief minister's office said the discussions focused on “enhancing cooperation between the two states to ensure mutual progress.”Naidu was accompanied by Union civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu, while Shinde was joined by his son Shrikant Shinde, who also serves as the Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader.The AP chief minister was in Mumbai to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.The previous day, Rammohan Naidu, along with minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol and Shrikant Shinde, inspected the ongoing works at the Navi Mumbai international airport. This Union minister’s visit at the project site was aimed at improving infrastructure and connectivity in the region.The two chief ministers expressed their commitment to leveraging their states' strengths to drive economic growth and development. The talks also followed a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mumbai.Officials here said the commitment of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to work together on various developmental projects sets a positive precedent for other states to follow. Such collaborative efforts are anticipated to yield substantial advancements in infrastructure, industry, and overall economic growth.