Naidu and alliance leaders responsible for hardships of welfare pensioners, says YSRC

Vijayawada: YSRC general-secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has put all the possible promises in the YSRC election manifesto but the Chandrababu alliance put all the impossible promises in its joint manifesto.

Ramakrishna Reddy held Naidu and alliance leaders responsible for the present problems of elders in receiving social security pensions. Addressing the media on Thursday, he said that the people knew the manifesto announced by Chandrababu was a hoax and that the “YSRC is acting as a responsible party in fashioning its manifesto.”

Ramakrishna Reddy asked why there were no photos of the BJP in the alliance joint manifesto and why did the BJP AP unit incharge refused to hold the manifesto at its release event. He recalled that the photos of PM Modi and BJP leaders were printed on the alliance manifesto in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh states.

“The BJP has understood that Chandrababu's manifesto promises cannot be implemented and hence it did not want to take any responsibility thereof.”

Ramakrishna Reddy said Chandrababu was spreading lies on the Land Titling Act which should be implemented by the BJP government at the Centre, and “if there are any doubts about that Act, then Naidu should ask his alliance partner about the Act instead of accusing the YSRC and CM Jagan.”

He said Naidu did not understand what is happening and who formulated the Act and spread falsehood. “Chandrababu alleged that through the Land Titling Act, all the land will be taken away by the government. If so, PM Modi should grab all the land and sell those after the Act is in force, according to the statement of Chandrababu.”

The YSRC leader asked the BJP state and national leaders to give clarity on Land Titling Act. “On Nov 25, 2019, NITI Aayog has constituted a committee to draft the Model Act and the rules on Conclusive Land Tilting that includes six senior officers from across the country.”

He said the YSRC understood the financial situation of the state and announced only what can be implemented. He recalled that in 1999, the TD promised to provide one crore jobs to the unemployed youth in the undivided Andhra Pradesh but it deceived them. “During Chandrababu's rule, two months before the elections, the pension was enhanced to `1000 but he failed to deliver it properly.”

Ramakrishna Reddy stated that the opposition alliance moved the court, complained to EC and stopped the volunteers from keeping the pensioners to various difficulties. Naidu and the alliance are responsible for the hardships being faced by the senior citizens and the disabled, he stressed.

He said, “The volunteer system will be totally removed and the TD’s Janmabhoomi Committees will be back to show hell to the poor and marginalised if TD returns to power. Chandrababu is angry that people defeated TD in the 2019 elections and is ready to mess with the lives of the poor.”



