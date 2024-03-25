Naidu Alleges Land Grabs, Vows to Restore Law and Order in AP

Tirupati: Telugu Desam president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has accused the ruling YSRC leaders of involvement in widespread land grabbing and illegal property seizures across the state.

Addressing a public meeting in his home constituency of Kuppam on Monday, Naidu expressed grave concern over the “lack of safety” for property owners during the YSRC rule. He alleged that the ruling party leaders took advantage of online systems to commit irregularities.

The former chief minister cited the case of a handloom worker's family in Vontimitta that ended their lives after local YSRC leaders tried to forcibly occupy their land.

In Visakhapatnam, YSRC members threatened a landowner at gunpoint to obtain their property records. YSRC goons seized land belonging to an NRI in Tirupati, he said.

"I will teach these anti-social elements a befitting lesson after winning power. I will ensure justice for the victims," he said.

The TD chief urged the Muslim community not to be “misled” by the YSRC's "false propaganda." He reminded them that it was his previous government that provided 4 per cent reservation for Muslims and granted official language status to Urdu.

Naidu promised comprehensive development for Kuppam through a special action plan if the TD returns to power. He vowed to restore law and order, while alleging violence and the unchecked granite mafia activities were rampant under Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule.

"I won't give Rs 100 with one hand and loot Rs 1,000 with the other hand. Welfare schemes will not be stopped and a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 will be provided to each beneficiary soon after the NDA alliance comes to power," Naidu assured the audience.

He criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for his “failure” to complete the Handri-Neeva water supply project in Kuppam despite promises.”I had finished 90 per cent of the work.”

Naidu set an ambitious target of a 1,00,000 plus vote majority for the TD in Kuppam. Turning his attention to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s home turf Pulivendula, he questioned why voters should support Jagan Mohan Reddy, "a killer of his own paternal uncle", and one who turned the state into "a land of violence."

Earlier, addressing a women's seminar, Naidu said women empowerment is possible only through the TD. He accused the YSRC government of withdrawing welfare schemes implemented during the TD's rule and resorting to supply of spurious liquor, turning many women into widows.

He expressed concern over the state “becoming a hub for drugs” and criticised the meagre amounts being given under the welfare schemes while “essential items of daily use remain expensive.”

Recalling initiatives like reservations for women in local bodies, self-help groups, pensions and baby kits given under the TD’s term, Naidu appealed to women to vote for his party to ensure their children's future. Promising a poverty-free society by creating assets, if elected, Naidu sought at least 75 per cent votes for TD to enable its massive victory.