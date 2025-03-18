Nagpur Violence: Curfew Imposed, Over 50 Arrested

Mumbai: More than 50 people have been arrested and curfew imposed in parts of Nagpur a day after communal violence erupted in the city over the demands for removal of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis informed that 33 policemen, including three deputy commissioners of police, were injured in the stone pelting during the attack. The Maharashtra CM also said that ‘Chhaava’ film has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb, but added that the violence was pre-planned after a rumour.

Five civilians were also injured. Three of them have been discharged after treatment while two are still in the hospital including the one in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The violence broke out in Nagpur on Monday evening after a rumour spread on social media that a ‘chadar’ with holy text was burnt during the protest held by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajarang Dal in the morning demanding removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. Several houses and shops were vandalised and around a dozen vehicles set on fire in the violence that broke out in the evening. The police have registered five First Information Reports in connection with the violence. A separate case has also been registered against some office-bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during their protest.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal said that the situation in Nagpur city is under control and peaceful. “We have imposed curfew in the jurisdictions of 11 police stations. There is peace in the city,” he said.

Mr. Singal said that the police have taken more than 50 people into custody through a combing operation. “We are also scrutinising CCTV footage and videos on social media to identify other people involved in the violence. The miscreants have used the bricks and stones from construction sites. We are going to identify those who used masks. The police will also hold a dialogue with all the community leaders to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.

The issue of Nagpur violence was also raised in the Maharashtra legislature. Mr. Fadnavis informed the legislative assembly that Bajrang Dal and VHP had staged a protest around 11.30 am when they shouted slogans for removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. “During this protest, a symbolic tomb of grass was set ablaze. Following this, Ganesh Peth police station has registered an FIR against the protestors at 3.09 pm. In the evening, a rumour was spread regarding the morning’s protest stating a cloth on the symbolic tomb, which was burned, contains the religious text. After offering evening Namaz, 200 to 250 people gathered to protest over the rumour. A police team reached the spot and pacified them. The police also invited them to the police station. But even as the police were carrying out the procedure to register their complaint, another mob of 250-300 people gathered and started rioting at 7.30 pm in the Hansapuri area,” he said.

The CM further informed that the police have found a trolley containing stones where the riots took place. “The stones and arms were collected. Some specific establishments and houses were targeted. It appears the attacks were pre-planned,” he said.

Referring to ‘Chhaava’ film, Mr.Fadnavis said, “I don’t want to blame any movie. But the ‘Chhaava’ film, which has brought the true history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj before people, ignited the people’s sentiments. The people are also expressing their anger against Aurangzeb. Despite this, I think all of us must maintain law and order in Maharashtra.”

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that BJP ministers have been making inflammatory statements over the last 15 days. This has caused enmity between communities.

However, the opposition parties blamed the government and the CM, who is also the state’s home minister, for their failure to maintain law and order. The opposition alleged that the ministers in the state government have been making provocative statements which has vitiated the situation.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Mr. Fadnavis and his ministers, stating, “We need to examine the statements made by the CM and ministers in recent weeks. The biggest provocation is coming from the government, and they don't even feel responsible. Pictures of an emperor were set on fire, and despite complaints, no action was taken. I condemn the violence, but the incident must be viewed in its entirety. The provocative statements from the government are highly inappropriate. The government has failed in its responsibility, and this reflects a failure in intelligence.”

Taking a dig at the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray said, “Ask the chief minister who is behind this. Because the RSS headquarters is there. There is a double-engine government here. If the double-engine government has failed, then they should resign. If you want, you can remove Aurangzeb’s grave, but invite Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar when you demolish it.”

However, BJP minister Nitesh Rane held Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi responsible for the Nagpur violence. “He started this issue. This was a preplanned violence to defame the government. We will not spare those who raise their hands on our police personnel. Strict action will be taken in this matter,” he said.

Mr. Azmi, who has been suspended from the state assembly for the duration of the budget session for allegedly glorifying Aurangzeb, expressed regret over the violence and said, “I am deeply saddened that Nagpur, where everyone was living with harmony and communal riots never occurred earlier, has witnessed such a major incident this time. Several people have been injured. I just want to say, do not get provoked by anyone. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and work towards the progress of the country.”