Nadda urges BJP workers to sustain momentum in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP national president J P Nadda stated on Tuesday that the party‘s performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls has laid the foundation for the Lotus to bloom in the 2026 Kerala assembly elections, signalling a potential breakthrough for the party in the state.

Addressing a gathering of party workers here , BJP national president declared that the ideological emptiness of the LDF and UDF has been exposed. He criticised the hypocrisy of the opposition alliances, stating that while they pretend to be rivals in Kerala, they collude in Delhi.

He asserted that the people of Kerala have recognised the ideological bankruptcy of these alliances. The BJP leader accused the Left leaders of abandoning their ideological roots, now prioritising corruption, nepotism and dynastic politics through the India alliance. The Left leaders are also promoting their sons and daughters not in politics but in corruption.

Nadda recollected the BJP’s strong connection with Kerala. “Deen Dayal Upadhayay became the president of Jan Sangh at the Kozhikode conference in 1967. The BJP workers in Kerala are working in extremely adverse conditions. Your dedication, commitment and hard work has brought the party to this level in the state,” he said while referring to the BJP’s victory in Thrissur parliamentary constituency and increase in vote share from 16 to nearly 20 per cent in the state.

He said the BJP secured 36 per cent votes in Thiruvananthapuram which was huge. “Sometimes your victory lies in defeat. Similarly, in Attingal the difference was just 16,700 votes. I am confident that on the strength of our dedicated workers, we will be able to register our victory in Attingal. Lotus will bloom there soon,” he said.

The BJP president mocked the Congress celebrations after the Lok Sabha polls. “The Congress people don’t know mathematics. You add up the seats won by the Congress in 2014, 2019 and 2024 even then the BJP number of MPs is much higher. INC is a big zero in 13 states where they don’t have a single MP,” he said.

Nadda said of the 64 seats where the BJP and Congress were in a direct contest, his party won in 62. In other areas, the Congress registered victory because of the support from the regional parties. He said they are making gains on the strength of their allies; they are on crutches.

Earlier the BJP national president attended the extended executive meeting of the office bearers and the leaders of the front organisations. The meeting reviewed the BJP’s performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls.