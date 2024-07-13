MVA wants AP govt. to build Amaravati Cinema Studios

Vijayawada: Representatives of the Movie Artists Association (MVA), Andhra Pradesh, called on state cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Saturday, suggesting that the state government itself build a complex titled Amaravati Cinema Studios over 100 acres of land in Amaravati.





Later, MAA-AP founder president Dileep Raja said the government should also allot lands to producers, who want to construct film studios in Rajahmundry, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. Further, the government must allocate house sites to producers, directors, actors and technicians in Amaravati.The MAA-AP president maintained that such infrastructure will help the cinema industry develop in Andhra Pradesh. He made it clear that he is not against Telangana or anyone else. His only goal is development of the film industry in Andhra Pradesh.Dileep Raja pointed out that there are many locations in the state, like Bhavani Island (Vijayawada), Konaseema, Godavari coast, Lambasinghi, Arakuloya, waterfalls, sea shores, forests, and green fields, which are available for producers to shoot cinemas.Others who meet the minister include actors Meesala Bhaskar, Military Prasad, Tina Chaudhary and Manne Satyanarayana.