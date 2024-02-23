MVA to finalise seat sharing for Lok Sabha by Feb. 28

Mumbai: Congress’s Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said that MVA (MVA) would finalise its seat-sharing formula by February 28. Mr. Chennithala also said that the seat-sharing discussion is in the final stage. He was speaking before the beginning of the central election screening committee of the Congress party meeting to review the preparation for the Lok Sabha election.

Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the Central Screening Committee, took stock of the preparation of the General Election with Congress’s Maharashtra in-charge along with AICC Secretary Ashish Dua and the state leaders.

A senior Congress leader informed that the committee had only a preliminary discussion over the seat sharing and probable candidates for more than 20 seats. In addition to this, it has also been discussed how things can be streamlined for fruitful negotiation with the constituents of the MVA regarding seat sharing in the next meeting at the end of this month. “We have insisted on demanding three seats — Mumbai North Central constituency, Mumbai South Central constituency and Mumbai North West Constituency — from the Shiv Sena (UBT) to revive the party in the financial capital of the country. We are hopeful that the top leadership will raise this demand in the next meeting with the constituents of the MVA,” he said.

Mr Chennithala said that the MVA would contest the Lok Sabha elections together. “There has been a constant discussion within the MVA leaders and seat-sharing discussions are in the final stage. There are no differences among the constituents on the issue of seat distribution. The MVA will hold a meeting on February 27 and 28, after which the final decision will be announced,” he said.

The Congress’s Maharashtra in-charge said that they have also held a discussion with the VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar. “We have agreed on all the points, which Mr Ambedkar gave. NCP president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray are also discussing with him,” he claimed.