Muslims supporting BJP in Chevella: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Muslims are in open support of the BJP in many pockets of the state including many mandals of Chevella Lok Sabha constituency limits, said Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP candidate from the constituency. Muslim women have realised that the claims of the opposition parties about the Citizenship Amendment Act are fraudlent.

“The Congress is creating confusion about CAA. The Congress leaders are indulging in vote-bank politics by misguiding Muslims,” he said. He pointed out that the CAA will not take away the citizenship of any Indian. It is in no way against the minorities. It is intended to protect the minorities, who have been persecuted in neighboring countries, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, were having a clear vision about the armed struggle to integrate Hyderabad state with Indian Union, have officially declared September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day, he said

Vishweshwar Reddy said that the Congress government announcing to conduct a judicial probe in Kaleshwaram scam was nothing but putting the issue in cold storage and giving a fresh lease of life to BRS leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao. If the Revanth Reddy government was sincere in exposing the Kaleshwaram issue, it must give consent to probe corruption issues.

On reports of some opposition leaders from Chevella joining the BJP, Vishweshwar Reddy said he would not disclose their names, but some senior leaders, ZPTC members, and MPPs will join BJP shortly.