Muslims Protests on Ramzan Day Against Israel Attacks on Palestine

Nizamabad: During Ramzan festival prayers, few Muslims in Nizamabad staged protests against the attacks on Palestine by Israel forces. The prayers conducted here at Quilla Idgah on Thursday. But, few Muslims displayed placards in support of Palestine. They also wore black badges. Jamaat e Islami Hind leaders led the protests.

In view of Ramzan festival prayers, police made elaborate security arrangements across the district. People from other faiths also reached Idgah and extended their greetings to Muslims on the eve of Ramzan. Nizamabad BRS MP candidate Bajireddy Govardhan, Nizamabad urban former MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta reached Idgah and greeted the Muslims.



